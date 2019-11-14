



– The widow of a man who was killed in the West Highlands neighborhood in August, wants justice for her husband. Her family is increasing the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers reward fund, in hopes that someone will come forward with information related to the shooting.

“None of us understand,” explained Tiffaney Boening, the widow of the Erik McAllister. “We’re all still in shock.”

On Aug. 3, Erik McAllister was on a date with his wife at the Beer Depot, near W. 38th Ave and Stuart Street.

“We were having a good time and then he went to go smoke while I paid the bill,” Boening explained. “And he never came back in.”

When Tiffaney went out front, she found her husband had been shot.

“At first I thought he had just been beat up,” she told CBS4. “Then I realized there was something really wrong.”

Since the shooting, her and her three boys have been left with a lot of unanswered questions, like who killed McAllister and why.

RELATED: Family Asks Public To Help Solve Father’s Murder

“He just would always do anything for you, give you the shirt off his back,” she explained. “Giving people second chances was his nature.”

She tells CBS4 the shooting happened just before 2 am, when a lot of people were out and about in the area. Her family has added $1,000 to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers reward fund, increasing it to $3,000, in hope that someone will come forward with information.

“Not closure by any means because that will never happen, but maybe justice for him,” Boening said. “Because he was an innocent, amazing person.”

She added, that any detail anyone can provide about that incident could help.

“One little thing could just piece something together, just one little missing piece,” she pleaded.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately: 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous, but tipsters must call the tip line to be eligible for the reward.