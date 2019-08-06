



The family of Erik McAllister asked for anyone with information about his murder to come forward on Tuesday as police investigate the case. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers announced a reward for information leading to an arrest.

“It’s a nightmare,” said Tiffaney Boening, his wife. “It’s something I don’t wish upon anybody.”

Denver Police officers responded to a report of a shooting early Saturday morning at the Beer Depot on 4235 W. 38th Avenue.

McAllister, 41, was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

“I thought that someone had punched him, someone had beat him up,” Boening told CBS4.

She says they were at the bar together that night. He met her and one of her friends, but decided to step outside for a smoke break. When he never came back in, Boening went outside to check on him. She tried to get his attention until she realized he wasn’t able to respond.

“That’s when I realized the way he was positioned, the way his face was, something was wrong,” she said. “Nobody should have to see what I saw, the way he was.”

McAllister was not only a husband who Boening considered her best friend, he was also the father to three children including his son Fabian, 22.

“He was such an amazing person throughout my entire life,” he said.

Boening hopes anyone who was there that night or has heard anything about the shooting will come forward. She wants to remind the public that a detail they consider minor could help the investigation.

“Even if you said ‘Hello’ to him, if you noticed anything, it’s really important.”

The couple had been together for 16 years, they married in 2010. In addition to Fabian, McAllister was also the father to two young sons.

As a family, they just returned from a trip to California. Boening said it was the best vacation they had ever taken.

“He was an amazing person, and a husband, and a father and we don’t have him anymore and it’s just not fair,” she said.

There is a reward up to $2,000 and callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is (720) 913-7867.

LINK: Erik McAllister Memorial GoFundMe