Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Art Museum announced on Wednesday that they will be opening their new welcome center in June 2020. The Anna and John J. Sie Welcome Center will open on June 6, 2020.
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Art Museum announced on Wednesday that they will be opening their new welcome center in June 2020. The Anna and John J. Sie Welcome Center will open on June 6, 2020.
The new three-story Sie Welcome Center will serve as a gateway between the museum’s Frederic C. Hamilton Building and the Lanny and Sharon Martin Building (formerly known as North Building), which is being modernized for future visitors. The Martin Building, which was designed by Gio Ponti, will also partially reopen.
“Our staff will turn these incredible new spaces into an engaging, welcoming and interactive art museum for all,” said museum director Christoph Heinrich.
Three levels of the Martin Building will reopen on June 6, and will include the new Bartlit Learning and Engagement Center. The center includes classrooms and will be located on the main and lower levels of the building.
Learn more at denverartmuseum.org.
You must log in to post a comment.