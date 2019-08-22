  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Art Museum announced on Thursday that they will be opening two new restaurants at the museum next year. They are working with Denver chef Jennifer Jasinski to open The Ponti and they’ll open Café Gio as a more casual dining option.

Jennifer Jasinski (credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for AEG)

Both restaurants are tentatively scheduled to open next June.

An artist’s rendering shows how the new welcome center will look. (credit: Denver Art Museum)

Construction crews at the museum recently installed more than 50 glass panels on a new welcome center at the museum. The new three-story building will serve as a gateway between the museum’s Frederic C. Hamilton Building and the North Building, which is being modernized for future visitors. Both restaurants will be located in the welcome center.

An artist’s rendering of Café Gio (credit: Denver Art Museum)

The following artist’s renderings of The Ponti were unveiled by the museum on Thursday:

(credit: Denver Art Museum)

(credit: Denver Art Museum)

