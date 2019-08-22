Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Art Museum announced on Thursday that they will be opening two new restaurants at the museum next year. They are working with Denver chef Jennifer Jasinski to open The Ponti and they’ll open Café Gio as a more casual dining option.
Both restaurants are tentatively scheduled to open next June.
Construction crews at the museum recently installed more than 50 glass panels on a new welcome center at the museum. The new three-story building will serve as a gateway between the museum’s Frederic C. Hamilton Building and the North Building, which is being modernized for future visitors. Both restaurants will be located in the welcome center.
The following artist’s renderings of The Ponti were unveiled by the museum on Thursday:
