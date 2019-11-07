By Tori Mason
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A memorial is growing outside Lopez Elementary in Fort Collins after a six-year-old was hit and killed by a SUV in a crosswalk. The grandparents of Vale Wolkow tell CBS4 they are grateful for the support from the community.

“To know that your children are cared for and that your children are loved. The outpouring that has been expressed by the school and this community is amazing,” said Justin Ingalls, Vale’s grandfather.

Wolkow was hit by a 23-year-old driver Tuesday. Police continue to investigate and so far no charges have been filed.

In his six short years, Vale’s grandfather said he touched many lives. He finds solace in knowing his grandson will now give life to others.

“Some of his organs, his eyes, his lungs, any of the organs are going to be donated. A little guy like this continues to live and continue to give,” said Ingalls.

There is currently a job opening for a paid crossing guard on the school district’s website. It has been posted for several weeks. Vale’s grandparents said they hope his last walk to school will one day make his classmates’ walk safer.

“There’s got to be lots of great decisions that will be made,” said Ingalls. “If this is the means of having those discussions and keep our kids safe and to make sure nobody has to experience this again.”

