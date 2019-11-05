Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police officers say a child was hit by an SUV in near Lopez Elementary Tuesday morning. The child was sent to the hospital with serious injuries where they later died.
Investigators say a 23-year-old man driving a Hyundai Santa Fe was stopped at a four-way stop. He drove forward and hit the child at the other side of the intersection, police say.
Police say they do not suspect speed, alcohol, or drugs. Officers say the driver is cooperating with investigators. Any potential charges have not been determined.
“Support resources are being made available for school staff, students, families, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident,” police told CBS4.
