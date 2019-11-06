



– The key witness in the Patrick Frazee murder trial testified about her relationship with the defendant leading up to Kelsey Berreth ‘s death. Krystal Lee took the stand Wednesday morning.

She detailed for the court how she and Frazee rekindled their relationship about a year before Berreth was murdered.

Lee had previously told investigators a horrific account of how she said Frazee told her he allegedly murdered the mother of his little girl.

Lee said Frazee told her he killed Berreth in her Woodland Park home by beating Berreth to death with a baseball bat. Prosecutors said that after Frazee allegedly killed Berreth he called his former girlfriend to help him clean up. Investigators said Lee admitted watching Frazee burn Berreth’s remains outside his home.

Lee said initially Frazee asked her to kill the 29-year-old mother on three occasions, including suggesting poisoning Berreth’s coffee.

Lee also detailed in a tear-filled account of how she became pregnant and Frazee asked her if she “was a baby killer or not.” Lee testified that she terminated that pregnancy.

Jury selection and opening statements in the trial wrapped up last week. Testimony began on Monday with Berreth’s family, her mother and brother, testifying.

On Tuesday, Frazee’s brother, Sean Frazee, testified that the defendant showed up two hours after the family ate Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 22, 2018 — the last day Berreth was seen alive.

Sean, who said he has “not been close” with his brother, said dinner began at 3 p.m. at their mother’s house but Patrick did not arrive until 5 p.m. Sean said that day was the first time he’d met his niece, Kaylee, who was about a year old at the time.

During testimony on Monday, details were released that Berreth, Patrick Frazee and their daughter were seen on video entering Berrreth’s home in Woodland Park at 1:24 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Three hours later, security cameras showed Patrick Frazee leaving with their daughter, but Berreth was never seen coming out. However, Chad Mininger, a DA investigators for El Paso County said there were issues with the system no always capturing and storing video.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured 11 images of Patrick Frazee that day.

Frazee has entered a not guilty plea to charges of first-degree murder, solicitation to commit murder and tampering with a body. He faces life in prison if convicted.