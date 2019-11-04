TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Testimony continued Monday in Kelsey Berreth’s murder trial. Her fiance, Patrick Frazee, is on trial for first-degree murder, among other charges, in her death.
The 29-year-old Woodland Park woman was last seen on Thanksgiving Day last year. Berreth’s body hasn’t been found but authorities believe she is deceased.
Berreth’s family took the stand in the trial on Monday. Her mother and brother testified about how they traveled to Colorado on Dec. 3 when they couldn’t reach her. They also testified about staying at Berreth’s home in Woodland Park.
It is expected that the defense team will try to undercut the testimony of Krystal Lee, a nurse who was allegedly having an affair with Frazee. She claims she cleaned up the murder crime scene because she wanted to please Frazee – and because she feared him.
At trial, Frazee’s defense may point the finger at Lee, suggesting she’s fabricated parts of her story before.
After Berreth’s disappearance, investigators say her cellphone pinged 800 miles from her home in Woodland Park, Colorado, near Gooding, Idaho. That’s where investigators found Lee, who eventually admitted to destroying Berreth’s phone, and also getting rid of Berreth’s keys and a gun, all to help Frazee cover his tracks.
In exchange for her testimony, Lee agreed to plead guilty to evidence tampering. She faces a maximum of three years in prison, but if her story falls apart, her deal is off the table.
Frazee has entered a not guilty plea to charges of first-degree murder, solicitation to commit murder and tampering with a body. He faces life in prison if convicted.
The judge has banned all cameras, court sketches and social media posting from the courtroom during the trial.
