Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Aurora provided some answers to a story CBS4’s Karen Morfitt reported on Monday night. A resident says a strange utility box was installed in her front yard without much explanation or warning.
City officials told CBS4 on Tuesday afternoon the box is a power box for a small cell antenna. A wooden pole nearby will “accommodate the antenna itself.”
They say they are talking with the carrier to help keep the visual impact of these installations low in the neighborhood.
Last week, Geneive Williams found contractors in her driveway installing the box. She tells CBS4 the men led her to believe it was a small cell tower which would eventually help build a future 5G network in Aurora.
“I want it removed, and I’m going to fight for that,” Williams said on Monday.
Officials also say a letter was sent to neighbors, but the letter sent to this particular home was returned as undeliverable.
