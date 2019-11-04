AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Imagine waking up to find an electrical tower of some sort being installed in your front yard. The homeowner still doesn’t know exactly what it is, but she wants to know why it was installed without notice, and she wants it gone.

“Oh I hate it, I hate it. I think it’s the worst thing ever,” Geneive Williams said.

Williams woke up to find contractors in her driveway last Monday, and now a week later she still has no answers about what it is or where it came from.

“I haven’t received any type of literature about this so this is just me walking outside one day and being blindsided this was being installed in my yard,” she said.

The men installing the box led her to believe it was a small cell tower which would eventually help build a future 5G network in Aurora.

“Then they said they were just doing their job so you know it is what it is, and they were like, ‘at least you’ll have faster service in the area,’” she laughed.

In the days since that conversation she has been working to get information from the city, but it’s unclear if that is what it is.

Regardless, she questions the placement in her yard with both a power source and warning of high voltage sign posted on the side.

“I think it’s because I don’t have any trees in the yard, that’s what I’m hearing and there’s a utility easement so then they have access to do whatever they want.” She says that information came from one of the contractors.

Bottom line, Williams says it’s an eyesore, and as a real estate agent herself she knows it will impact her future.

“I just don’t understand the rationale behind it. It doesn’t make any sense, there’s just no consideration, I know this affects my value,” she said.

What she wants is it gone, or at the very least she wants a say in the matter.

“I want it removed, and I’m going to fight for that,” Williams said.

CBS4 reached out to Aurora Public Works for answers. They say they are looking into the issue, and as soon as more information is available the story will be updated.