



Authorities in Boulder identified the two people who died in an apparent murder and subsequent officer-involved shooting on Nov. 1. Police also identified the officer who shot his weapon.

The coroner’s office identified the woman who police found dead in her apartment on 30th Street as 32-year-old Martha Sianez-Hernandez.

Police say someone called 911 for a welfare check on Sianez-Hernandez. That person later called again when they saw her husband, identified as 38-year-old Jose Gallegos, leave with two children, possibly armed with a weapon.

Police found Gallegos’ vehicle and followed it to the Table Mesa Park-n-Ride. They found Gallegos on the top level outside of the vehicle. The children were inside.

Authorities say the officers tried to negotiate with Gallegos for “a prolonged period of time.” They were not successful.

That’s when the officer, Sgt. Matt DeLaria of the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department, shot his weapon at Gallegos. At this time, authorities are not sure whether Gallegos jumped or fell from the top level of the structure.

He died at the hospital. The children were later rescued.

DeLaria is also a Boulder Police SWAT team member. He is now on paid administrative leave.

Investigators say they believe there are witnesses who have not talked to police yet. Those individuals are asked to call Sgt. Matt Cage with the Longmont Police Department at 303-651-8520.