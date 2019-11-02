  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Table Mesa Park-n-Ride in Boulder reopened Saturday morning following a death investigation. Police say a homicide suspect fell from the Park-n-Ride near U.. 36 and Table Mesa Drive on Friday.

Boulder police are involved in a shooting at the Table Mesa Park-n-Ride. (credit: CBS)

Officers first responded to an apartment complex near 28th Street and Glenwood Drive at around 3:15 p.m. Witnesses say they saw a man, who was possibly armed, with two children leave. Officers found a woman dead inside the apartment.

Police found the suspect at the Park-n-Ride. Officers said they tried to negotiate with the suspect on the top level of the parking garage. The two children were still inside the car.

At least one officer fired their weapon, but it is unclear if the suspect was shot before he fell from the top of the parking structure. The suspect died at the hospital.

Investigators say the suspect and victim were in a relationship. Their names have not been released.

Commuters who could not retrieve their vehicles Friday night were allowed to do so Saturday morning.

