Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police seized an unknown amount of illicit drugs, a stolen gun and money. Officers with the Gang Unit shared few details on Saturday.
“We’ll never know what crimes were prevented, but they certainly had all the ingredients needed for violent crime,” officers said on social media.
Officers say they seized methamphetamine and cocaine.
Further details about the seizure were not released.
