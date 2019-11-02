Comments
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 80 lbs. of marijuana when deputies stopped a driver for a traffic violation. It happened on Oct. 25 at 7:45 a.m.
Deputies say the driver and two passengers were under the age of 21.
Deputies say they smelled marijuana and asked the driver and passengers if they had any in their possession. They reportedly replied no.
Authorities then searched the vehicle and found 82 lbs. of marijuana.
Turner D’Trevion, 20, Tryce Jackson, 19, and Latravion Briggs, 20 all face charges including distribution of marijuana – more than 50 lbs.
You must log in to post a comment.