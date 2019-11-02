  • CBS4On Air

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 80 lbs. of marijuana when deputies stopped a driver for a traffic violation. It happened on Oct. 25 at 7:45 a.m.

Eagle County deputies and various agencies seized 82 lbs. of marijuana. (credit: Eagle County)

Deputies say the driver and two passengers were under the age of 21.

Deputies say they smelled marijuana and asked the driver and passengers if they had any in their possession. They reportedly replied no.

Authorities then searched the vehicle and found 82 lbs. of marijuana.

Turner D’Trevion, 20, Tryce Jackson, 19, and Latravion Briggs, 20 all face charges including distribution of marijuana – more than 50 lbs.

