



– With wildland fires burning across California, agencies across Colorado are standing by to help. Two days ago, dozens of Colorado firefighters were dispatched to help fight the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County. With three new wildfire starts between Wednesday and Thursday morning, according to reports by CBS Los Angeles , it’s likely many agencies on standby to help will be called to do so.

“I mean, they’re seeing extraordinary fire conditions,” said Steve Orr, a Lieutenant and paramedic with West Metro Fire.

A team of four from West Metro just returned from California, where there were providing assistance in the Los Angeles area. Orr believes the likelihood West Metro will be called to help again is high.

“I think it’s very realistic,” Orr continued. “I know that there are a lot of resources out there that are kind of tapped and that’s why in these times of need, they call for resources from Colorado and other states.”

Thanks to a national database known as ROSS (Resource Ordering and Status System), officials in California can see what resources are available in Colorado.

“It allows resources to be shared across boundaries relatively seamlessly and efficiently.”

While it’s not meant for an instant, mutual aid response, it is critical when it comes to providing and receiving support on big fires. Orr is one of several responsible for updating West Metro’s list of available resources. It’s something that is done daily because it can change with the weather, literally.

“We list ourselves available in ROSS and that allows our local dispatch center, which is in Pueblo, to see our availability so if and when they do receive an order for the type of equipment or personnel that is available, they can connect those two and then get us an assignment to the fire.”

On Wednesday, West Metro had a brush truck available to send which usually requires a staff of four to go along with it. If West Metro gets a call to assist, firefighters have to be ready to go within two hours and can be gone up to 21 days, if needed.

Personnel on the list volunteer to do so. Orr pointed out to CBS4’s crew all the gear that’s just at Station 9 that’s ready to go.

“We have a spot here where they can leave their camping gear and stuff that they need if they go out on a wildland fire assignment, so that when they’re available, if they get the call, they’re ready to go,” he said.

Orr said California is currently in the peak of its fire season, and while Colorado’s is dying down he shared the reminder that it’s not quite over for Colorado, either.

“Just a few days ago we were facing red flag warnings in parts of the state, so U wouldn’t say our fire season is over by any means.”

