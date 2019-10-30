  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)–


DENVER (CBS4)– Some North Metro Fire Rescue crews continue to help battle the Kincade Fire burning in California. The fire has burned 76,825 acres and is 30% contained.

The wildfire has been burning since Oct. 23. It has damaged or destroyed about 200 homes and other buildings.

North Metro Fire Rescue crews fight Kincade Fire in California

North Metro Fire Rescue crews fight Kincade Fire in California (credit: North Metro Fire Rescue)

Crews from Platte Canyon, Cañon City, Broadmoor, Security, Castle Rock, South Arkansas, Mountain View, North Metro, Grand, Grand Lake and Grand Junction also left Colorado to help battle the massive blaze.

North Metro Fire Rescue crews fight Kincade Fire in California

North Metro Fire Rescue crews fight Kincade Fire in California (credit: North Metro Fire Rescue)

