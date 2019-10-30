DENVER (CBS4)– Some North Metro Fire Rescue crews continue to help battle the Kincade Fire burning in California. The fire has burned 76,825 acres and is 30% contained.
Our wildland crew checked in and is busy at work on the #KincadeFire. Yesterday they supported hand crews, putting in progressive hose lines to reenforce the perimeter of the fire and putting out any hot spots around fire’s edge. #SonomaCounty pic.twitter.com/pF1YXYzocK
— North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) October 30, 2019
The wildfire has been burning since Oct. 23. It has damaged or destroyed about 200 homes and other buildings.
Crews from Platte Canyon, Cañon City, Broadmoor, Security, Castle Rock, South Arkansas, Mountain View, North Metro, Grand, Grand Lake and Grand Junction also left Colorado to help battle the massive blaze.
