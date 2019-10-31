



Halfway through the first season of Vic Fangio’s tenure with the Broncos, things have not gone as fans had hoped. The team is 2-6, tied for last in the AFC West, and the offense that has struggled to find a groove with new quarterback Joe Flacco. They welcome the Cleveland Browns to Empower Field at Mile High Stadium this Sunday.

The Browns haven’t exactly lived up to preseason expectations either. Coming off of a 27-13 loss to the Patriots, the Browns enter this week’s matchup at 2-5. The Broncos, unlike the Browns, won’t have their starting quarterback under center, with Joe Flacco missing this week’s game due to a disc injury in his neck. Replacing him is backup quarterback Brandon Allen, a former sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who has yet to start a game in his career. The lack of starting experience, combined with a feisty Cleveland pass rush, has NFL On CBS analyst Boomer Esiason believing that Denver will go with a “run-heavy” approach and more protection for Allen.

“They will go seven-man pass protections. Much like the Broncos, the Browns have a very volatile pass rush. The last thing you want to do is expose this kid to Myles Garrett,” said Esiason. “Myles Garrett is one of the best pass rushers in football. I would imagine he is going to see a lot of double teams, fullbacks to his side, and I think that Vic Fangio is going to try to win it with his defense and get turnovers.”

The Browns have been turnover-prone this year, and Esiason notes that they are, “one of the biggest disappointments so far.” Cleveland ranks 28th in the league in turnover margin at -9 on the season, with five fumbles lost and, perhaps more importantly, 12 interceptions thrown by quarterback Baker Mayfield. That all contributes to what Esiason says is an “undisciplined” team, reflecting the inexperience of their head coach.

“When you have a head coach, whether or not he has a good relationship with the starting quarterback really shouldn’t matter,” said Esiason. “What should matter most is having a head coach that is holding everybody accountable, including his big-market quarterback.”

While first year head coach Freddie Kitchens has looked overwhelmed at times in his new job, there is still plenty of talent on this Browns team, and Esiason is particularly interested to see how Mayfield responds to his recent struggles.

“I think that there are times when Baker, much like Sam Darnold, much like a lot of young quarterbacks, they go through this downturn. What you want to see is how they come out of it,” said Esiason. “This is a game that the Browns have to win.”

Going one step further, Esiason believes that this week’s game against the Broncos, with a backup quarterback, could be the catalyst for a turnaround to Cleveland’s season. But, he notes, it’s going to have to start with the defense.

“They can get their season back on track by winning this game. It’s an AFC game on the road against a backup, young quarterback,” said Esiason. “I think the Cleveland defense has to win this game.”

The Browns defense, while talented, hasn’t kept opponents from scoring as much as one would expect based on the talent level. Cleveland ranks 22nd in the league in scoring defense, allowing 25.9 points per game, and they have held just two opponents (Rams and Jets) below that number this season. And, in good news for the Broncos likely run-heavy approach, Cleveland gives up the fourth-most yards per game on the ground to opponents at 143.3 on average. There may be opportunities for Phillip Lindsay (questionable, wrist injury) and Royce Freeman to find openings if Allen can provide a credible threat of the pass.

The inconsistencies on offense for both teams so far this season make for an interesting matchup at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday. Kick off between the two teams is set for 2:25 p.m. Mountain Time on CBS.