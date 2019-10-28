ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco will miss Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns according to head coach Vic Fangio. “Joe is not going to play this week. He’s got a disc or neck injury that he’ll definitely miss this week,” said Fangio at his regularly scheduled press conference.

Breaking: Vic Fangio says Joe Flacco will be out this week with a neck injury. #4Broncos @CBSDenver — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) October 28, 2019

Fangio said they’ll evaluate Flacco following the bye week, and that putting him on injured reserve, which would end his season, is not imminent at this point.

When asked if Flacco’s injury could require surgery Fangio replied, “They (doctors) don’t know that yet. I think right at this minute they don’t think so, but those things are fluid.”

Brandon Allen will replace Flacco as the starting quarterback. The Broncos will either bring Brett Rypien off of the practice squad, or will bring Drew Lock off of injured reserve to serve as the backup quarterback. That decision will come “during the week at some time” according to Fangio.

Fangio says Brandon Allen is “as comfortable as he can be” given his lack of reps. #4Broncos @CBSDenver — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) October 28, 2019

Allen, who has never taken a regular season NFL snap, signed with the Broncos following the preseason after he was released by the Los Angeles Rams.

“I think (he is) as comfortable as he can be, given the lack of reps in practice,” said Fangio of Allen and his understanding of the offense.

“The starter gets the bulk of the reps and he got here after the preseason. There is some carryover to the offense that he came from so that obviously helped.”

Lock, who was selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2019 draft, has not practiced during the regular season because he has been on injured reserve.

It’s unclear when Flacco sustained the injury. Doctors were seen working on his neck during the game on Sunday in Indianapolis; however, Flacco played the entire game.

The Broncos will host the Browns at 2:25 p.m. Sunday. Watch all the action, including postgame coverage, on CBS4.