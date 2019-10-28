PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Independence Pass is closed for the season, which means it won’t open again until 2020. This is the earliest closure in the season for the pass in eight years.
The seasonal closure was put into place on Monday morning after crews determined it wasn’t safe.
The 12,095 foot high pass is located on Highway 82 east of Aspen. Snow prompted the closure and will keep it closed.
Independence Pass historically closes for the season sometime during the early to mid part of November.
Closure dates for the past eight years:
2011 November 2
2012 November 9
2013 November 4
2014 November 12
2015 November 4
2016 November 17
2017 November 17
2018 November 5
Crews typically try to open the pass before Memorial Day weekend. This year the pass reopened days after the Memorial Day weekend because there was so much snow.
The alternate route to Aspen during the months the pass is closed is Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, and CO 82 into Aspen.
