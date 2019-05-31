  • CBS4On Air

Independence Pass


ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Independence Pass opened for the season on Friday afternoon, about a week later than the target date. Crews try to open the pass between Leadville and Aspen by Memorial Day weekend.

(credit: CBS)

Crews have been working to clear the road for weeks. A big snowstorm earlier this month hampered efforts to clear the highway.

(credit: CBS)

VIDEO: Challenging Mount Evans Snow Clearing Effort Continues

All the snow is helping extend the season at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area into the start of the summer. The resort says it will stay open through at least the weekend of June 21.

