INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – The first half of the Broncos game against the Indianapolis Colts proved troublesome for the Broncos offense. Ja’Wuan James was ruled out of the game after he suffered a knee injury.
Injury update for the Broncos: RT Ja'Wuan James (knee) is out for the remainder of today's game.
— Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) October 27, 2019
Shortly thereafter, Jeff Heuerman was helped off the field after it appeared he injured his right knee.
Damn. James out and now Heuerman down. Rough day for the Broncos offense. #4Broncos @CBSDenver
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) October 27, 2019
Broncos later announced he is questionable to return.
