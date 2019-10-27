  • CBS4On Air

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – The first half of the Broncos game against the Indianapolis Colts proved troublesome for the Broncos offense. Ja’Wuan James was ruled out of the game after he suffered a knee injury.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 27: Joe Flacco #5 and the Denver Broncos huddles up in the game against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Shortly thereafter, Jeff Heuerman was helped off the field after it appeared he injured his right knee.

Broncos later announced he is questionable to return.

