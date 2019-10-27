GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Broncos defensive tackle Derek Wolfe plays with an attitude on Sundays, but when it’s time to go home, Derek transforms into a loving dad. Derek and his wife, Abigail, are parents to a 3-month-old girl.
So when the Pampers diaper company was looking for a Bronco to help install a changing station in a public restroom, Derek was their man.
Earlier this week, Derek and his new daughter, Roxy, were in Golden helping install changing tables at the Dinosaur Discovery Center. It’s part Pampers mission to install 5,000 changing tables all across North America by 2021.
“I was excited to do this and to get Roxy involved in her first modeling show I guess,” joked Wolfe.
It was definitely a chance to see the lighter side of one of the Broncos better defensive players.
“I take all my frustrations and anger and use it on the field, so I’m exhausted when I get home. I’m more compassionate. I feel my feelings more, and I try to be as loving as I can for her. I’m just try to be a good role model for her.”
Derek is doing a good job of being a good role model for Roxy. He was just one of a handful on NFL dads who helped install changing tables on Oct. 22.
RELATED: 4 Things To Watch For In Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts Game
You must log in to post a comment.