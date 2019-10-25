Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – In true fall style, Colorado is in for a wild weather ride over the next few days. Another bout of unusually cold weather is on the way with temperatures in Denver falling from near 70 degrees on Saturday to the teens and 20s by Sunday. More snow will accompany the big temperature change.
DENVER (CBS4) – In true fall style, Colorado is in for a wild weather ride over the next few days. Another bout of unusually cold weather is on the way with temperatures in Denver falling from near 70 degrees on Saturday to the teens and 20s by Sunday. More snow will accompany the big temperature change.
RELATED: Denver Weather: Arctic Blast To Bring Flash Freeze And Snow By Sunday
The cold weather is forecast to stick around through the middle of the upcoming week, easing a bit just in time for Halloween. After a stretch with daytime highs in Denver only climbing into the 20s between Sunday and Wednesday, current computer models show 40s to near 50 degrees will be possible by Thursday.
If that happens we should see temperatures range somewhere between the upper 30s and lower 40s during trick or treat time. We are still several days away so stay tuned for future updates to the Halloween forecast.
You must log in to post a comment.