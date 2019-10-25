Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The man who was shot by Aurora police on Sunday remained in critical condition on Friday. Officers were involved in the shooting at 9121 East 14th Avenue at 1:43 a.m. Oct. 20.
Officers responded on reports of a physical disturbance outside the apartment building. Police in Denver notified the dispatch center in Aurora that their Shot Spotter had picked up shots fired in the area of East 13th Avenue and North Akron Street.
An officer fired their gun in the direction of the man who later ran inside the apartment building. People then started running out of the building. Police later found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was rushed to the hospital where he remains. The male has not been identified.
Officers found a rifle in the apartment during a search after the shooting, as well as a blood trail leading through the apartment, into the hallway and ending where he exited the building.
