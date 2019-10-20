AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are asking for witnesses of an early morning officer-involved shooting to come forward. Officers responded to an apartment building near 14th Avenue and Akron Street at around 1:45 a.m.
Officers say they responded to a call about a fight outside.
When they arrived they heard a loud “disturbance” on the north side of the building. They later came in contact with a man holding a weapon.
An officer fired their gun in the direction of that man who later ran inside the apartment building. People then started running out of the building.
Police later found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. They do not know yet if he was the same man they first encountered or if he was shot before they got to the scene.
He and three other people were taken to the hospital. None of the officers were hurt.
Police say they found a weapon at the scene.
Officials say video from body cameras worn by officers will be reviewed. The officer who fired their gun has been with the department for a year and a half and had not been involved in a shooting before this incident, officials say.
Anyone who knows more about the shooting is asked to call Agent T. Fredericksen at 303-739-6106.
