More Ballots Returned Early So Far This Voting PeriodElection Day in Colorado is less than two weeks away. There seems to be a lot of interest in voting this November.

Heavy Snow Blankets Parts Of South Metro AreaThe Colorado Department of Transportation has a warning for drivers ahead of the Winter storm that is blowing into the state on Wednesday: avoid Interstate 25 south of Denver into Colorado Springs.

Decker Fire 75% ContainedCrews made more progress on the Decker Fire burning near Salida. The wildfire has burned more than 8,900 acres and was 75% contained as of Wednesday.

Kazi The Giraffe Dies At The Denver ZooDenver Zoo announced the unexpected passing of one of their reticulated giraffes. Kazi joined the herd in September.

Summit County Car Rental Company Warns Of Cars From DIAAs the latest round of snow hits the high county, a Summit County car rental company has a warning for visitors. The cars they rent in Denver night not be to tackle the winter driving conditions in resort towns.

Nuggets Open Season, Fans Try To Find Ways Around TV Blackout AheadOn Wednesday the Denver Nuggets open their 2019/2020 season playing in Portland against the Trailblazers.

