JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Jefferson County gave back to the sheriff’s office K9 unit. Kristen Miller shared her story with deputies of when she was abducted when she was 7 years old.

Kristen Miller shares gifts with the K9 unit of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. (credit: Jefferson County)

Miller was abandoned in a desert before a K9 German Shepard found her. She was inspired to give back to the Jefferson County unit when she learned of a story involving a K9 bloodhound in the same unit.

“Jessie” helped find a missing child in Wyoming in July.

“My grandma always said that you never go to a party with just one gift. So why there’s so many of them is because I learned that you don’t have just one dog. So I would like to give a gift to each of your dogs in this department,” Miller said on Wednesday.

She had bags of treats and other gear for the K9s and their handlers.

