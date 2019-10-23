JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Jefferson County gave back to the sheriff’s office K9 unit. Kristen Miller shared her story with deputies of when she was abducted when she was 7 years old.
Miller was abandoned in a desert before a K9 German Shepard found her. She was inspired to give back to the Jefferson County unit when she learned of a story involving a K9 bloodhound in the same unit.
“Jessie” helped find a missing child in Wyoming in July.
“My grandma always said that you never go to a party with just one gift. So why there’s so many of them is because I learned that you don’t have just one dog. So I would like to give a gift to each of your dogs in this department,” Miller said on Wednesday.
Kristen Miller's life changed forever when she was 7 years old. A police K9 found her after she was abducted. One of the ways she copes with the trauma is to help other law enforcement K9s & she recently gave the JCSO K9 Unit an amazing gift #DoGoodWithGreen Watch: pic.twitter.com/OKfIQ7bUVB
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) October 23, 2019
She had bags of treats and other gear for the K9s and their handlers.
