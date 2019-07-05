(CBS4) — A bloodhound with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was in the right place at the right time this weekend. “Jessie” and Deputy K. Fosler were in Wyoming on an unrelated call when they were called to help search for a missing child.
“It was nearly 90 degrees and low humidity in a cactus dense area, but that didn’t stop Jessie,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
Jessie had to wear a cooling vest, and take one short break, but she searched the area where the 12-year-old girl was last seen for nearly two hours.
“…and then she pulled her handler, Deputy Fosler, back toward the direction they started. Deputy Fosler thought she had lost the scent,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Turns out, she knew exactly where she was going.”
Jessie spotted the girl, hiding, near a large bush.
“She was hungry, dehydrated and sunburnt after 20 hours out in the elements, but she was otherwise uninjured,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “We’re thankful this young girl is going to be OK, and we’re thankful Deputy Fosler and K9 Jessie were in Wyoming and able to respond to help another agency and this family.”
“This is one of those stories we’re glad to share with the public because it goes to our core mission of Protect, Serve, Enforce,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Have a safe weekend, JeffCo. We’ll be here if you need us.”
On Friday, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of Jessie getting some much-deserved rest.