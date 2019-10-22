



– A former Westminster police officer accused of raping a woman in Broomfield while he was on duty, and she was in custody, is now facing a federal charge that could send him to prison for 10 years. Curtis Arganbright was originally charged with charged with felony sex assault and false imprisonment, but ultimately pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual contact and official misconduct. He was sentenced to 90 days in county jail.

Investigators said the crime took place Aug. 24, 2017, near the intersection of West 144th Avenue and Zuni Street.

According to the Colorado Sun, the woman had been treated at St. Anthony Hospital North in Westminster and was accused of stealing medical supplies. Hospital officials reportedly said they would not pursue charges against her if the officer drove her home. During the ride, Arganbright allegedly pulled over, handcuffed her and forcibly had sex with her.

At a news conference in 2017, Westminster Police Chief Tim Carlson said the case had a “devastating impact” on his department.

“The alleged conduct described in this arrest sickens my soul,” Carlson said. “That it describes the conduct of an on-duty officer in my department has left me numb.”

“The impact on the victim in this case is something I can’t begin to imagine,” he added.

In July, the FBI launched a federal investigation into the case.

On Monday, federal prosecutors announced Arganbright had been charged with violating the woman’s civil rights by having non-consensual sex with her while she was in his police custody.

Arganbright appeared in U.S. District Court in Denver Monday. The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice.