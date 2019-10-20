  • CBS4On Air

By Romi Bean
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News, Emmanuel Sanders


DENVER (CBS4) – With less than 10 days to the NFL trade deadline, the Denver Broncos are all ears. Reports came out on Sunday that the team is already fielding calls on receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

(credit: Evan Semón/CBS)

Sanders is the only offensive player from the Super Bowl 50 team still on the Broncos roster in 2019.

Last year, Denver traded Demaryius Thomas to the Texans and received a fourth round draft pick in exchange. If Denver deals Sanders, they will be looking for higher compensation.

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 17: Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos catches a pass in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

There are several teams expected to be shopping the wide receiver market, including the Panthers, Patriots, Eagles, 49ers and others.

Sanders has recorded 30 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns this season.



