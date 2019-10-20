Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – With less than 10 days to the NFL trade deadline, the Denver Broncos are all ears. Reports came out on Sunday that the team is already fielding calls on receiver Emmanuel Sanders.
DENVER (CBS4) – With less than 10 days to the NFL trade deadline, the Denver Broncos are all ears. Reports came out on Sunday that the team is already fielding calls on receiver Emmanuel Sanders.
Sanders is the only offensive player from the Super Bowl 50 team still on the Broncos roster in 2019.
Last year, Denver traded Demaryius Thomas to the Texans and received a fourth round draft pick in exchange. If Denver deals Sanders, they will be looking for higher compensation.
There are several teams expected to be shopping the wide receiver market, including the Panthers, Patriots, Eagles, 49ers and others.
Sanders has recorded 30 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns this season.
RELATED: Emmanuel Sanders Catches 400th Reception As A Member Of Denver Broncos
You must log in to post a comment.