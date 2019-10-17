Emmanuel Sanders Catches 400th Reception As A Member Of Denver BroncosWide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has officially caught 400 passes as a member of the Denver Broncos.

Denver Broncos Look To Beat Kansas Chiefs At Home For First Time Since 2014The Denver Broncos (2-4) put their two-game winning streak on the line Thursday at 6:20 p.m. as they host the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2).

Penguins Deal Avalanche Season's First LossBrandon Tanev swooped into the zone and threw a shot on goal that went between Philipp Grubauer's pads. Colorado forward Gabriel Landeskog knocked the puck into the net, giving Pittsburgh its fourth straight win for the first time since an eight-game winning streak last season.

Coach Michael Malone, Young Denver Nuggets Set Sights Much Higher This SeasonThe Nuggets didn't make major upgrades over the summer like so many of their Western Conference opponents, and they're fine with that — they figure Denver will turn into a desired destination soon enough.

Broncos Emmanuel Sanders Returns To Practice, Hopeful To Play Against ChiefsBroncos head coach Vic Fangio said that Emmanuel Sanders will practice Tuesday, with hopes of him playing in the game on Thursday.