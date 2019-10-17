Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has officially caught 400 passes as a member of the Denver Broncos.
Sanders made the catch on the first drive of Thursday night’s Broncos-Chiefs game at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos scored a touchdown on that opening drive as Royce Freeman ran it in for a touchdown.
Sanders was bothered by a sore knee and left the 16-0 victory over Tennessee last Sunday, not playing in the second half.
Sanders has more than 560 catches in his impressive NFL career. Rod Smith, Shannon Sharpe, Demaryius Thomas, Lionel Taylor, Ed McCaffrey and Vance Johnson are the only Broncos players who have more catches with the franchise than Sanders.
