Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Yvette and Joseph Castillo found out they were expecting two days before Joseph left on a deployment from Fort Carson. While he was overseas for nine months, Joseph and other soldiers from the Colorado Army base took part in military exercises in the kingdom of Jordan along with troops from 30 nations.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Yvette and Joseph Castillo found out they were expecting two days before Joseph left on a deployment from Fort Carson. While he was overseas for nine months, Joseph and other soldiers from the Colorado Army base took part in military exercises in the kingdom of Jordan along with troops from 30 nations.
When the troops returned to Colorado last week, Yvette literally couldn’t wait to see Joseph. She was in labor and had to get to the hospital soon to have their first baby.
“I’m ready for him to get here and and have her,” said Yvette when she sat and waited inside Fort Carson on Oct. 11. “I’m going to the hospital, because we’re already ready. (I’m) already contracting.”
As many first time families will tell you, there are sometimes false alarms, and the birth was delayed. Yvette eventually wound up in labor for five days, and Joseph got to be there through it all.
The baby finally arrived on Wednesday.
You must log in to post a comment.