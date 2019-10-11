FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – Happy families in Colorado Springs welcomed home about 200 soldiers on Friday morning. The troops spent the last nine months deployed in the Middle East as part of Operation Spartan Shield.
At least one soldier got to meet his new baby for the first time. And for one pregnant wife, the wait for the troops to arrive — and the ceremony to be over — was excuriating.
“I’m ready for (husband Joseph) to get here and and have her,” said Yvette Castillo, referring to her baby on the way. “I’m going to the hospital, because we’re already ready. (I’m) already contracting.”
Yvette and Joseph found out they were expecting just two days before he left on the deployment.
It wasn’t just the people who got into the swing of the greetings. One soldier came home to greetings his puppy.
The soldiers were part of military exercises in the kingdom of Jordan along with troops from 30 nations.
