DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver judge has sentenced the man behind a crime spree in August 2017 to spend decades behind bars. Eric Ukuni was found guilty of 10 charges, including murder, in August.
On Friday, Ukuni was sentenced to 86 years in prison for his crimes.
Ukuni was accused of breaking into the Mi Pueblo Market on East 64th Avenue in Commerce City early in the morning of August 8, 2017, after a night of drugs and drinking. He was found not guilty of those charges.
He then stole a pickup truck from a family at the market, tried to run them over, and fled the market. Commerce City Police chased Ukuni. He rammed two cars while traveling into Denver, then hit and killed 66-year-old Ernest Gurrini, standing beside his delivery van.
RELATED: Jury Finds Eric Ukuni Guilty Of Fatal Crime Spree
He tried to carjack more vehicles around the area of 40th and Havana. Witnesses pulled him out of a vehicle and sat on him until Denver Police arrived.
You must log in to post a comment.