DENVER (CBS4) — A man accused of running over another man during a two-city crime spree two years ago was found guilty Friday by a Denver jury on 10 of the 24 charges he faced.
Eric Ukuni was found guilty of 2nd Degree Murder, Vehicular Homicide, Aggravated Robbery, Assault and Eluding Police, among other charges.
Ukuni was detained by citizens until police arrived early in the morning hours of August 8, 2017.
By that time, 66-year-old had been fatally injured while standing outside his delivery van on East 40th Avenue.
Prosecutors told the jury Ukuni’s night started with the consumption of alcohol and drugs. He then broke into the Mi Pueblo Market on East 64 Avenue n Commerce City and attempted to rob store employees. He stole a red pickup truck from a man and woman in the Market’s parking lot, nearly running them over and he fled Commerce City police officers.
Ukuni collided with two vehicles before fatally striking Ernest Gurrini, 66, with the pickup truck.
Ukuni ran from that crash and attempted to steal another vehicle at a nearby convenience store, but was detained by citizens there.
“While I have no doubt that Mr. Ukuni wishes he could change the decisions he made that day, the fact remains Mr. Gurrini lost his life because of those decisions,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann. “Our attorneys did a masterful job with an extremely complex case.”
Ukuni will be sentenced October 18.
You must log in to post a comment.