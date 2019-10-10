Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Two bears took advantage of the warm weather on Wednesday and played around in a swimming pool in Boulder — less than 24 hours before a snowstorm moved in.
#TBT to yesterday’s perfect pool party weather in #Boulder pic.twitter.com/RGDQwAmEwh
— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) October 10, 2019
One of the bears jumped right in, while the other just dipped its “toes” in the water.
At one point, it looked like the wet bear was trying to nudge the other bear into the pool.
“The pool party was captured on video [Wednesday] at approx. 4 p.m. in the 3000 block of Vista Dr.,” the Boulder Police Department tweeted. “Don’t feel too bad that you didn’t get an invite, we didn’t get invited either.”
The bears may feel more like hibernating on Thursday. Temperatures were in the low 80s on Wednesday and dropped to the 20s on Thursday.
