DENVER (CBS4) – After the first official freeze of the season Wednesday night, snow reached the Front Range early Thursday morning. The snow will largely diminish by noon while the cold remains. Records are expected to be broken Friday morning as Denver experiences the coldest temperature ever recorded this early in the season.
The snow will fall through the mid-morning hours around Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with accumulation generally between 1 and 2 inches in most areas.
Snow will continue much longer in the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties and therefore amounts will be higher for areas such as Evergreen, Genesse, Nederland, and Estes Park. These locations should see 3 to 7 inches of snow while the mountains (above 9,000′) wills see higher amounts.
While the snow will mainly taper off during the afternoon a lower elevations, temperatures will remain cold and skies will stay predominately cloudy.
The snow in the higher foothills and mountains should end before midnight and skies will clear almost statewide before sunrise on Friday. That will make for an exceptionally cold night for October with lows in the single digits both above and below zero in the mountains and mid-teens along the Front Range.
RELATED: Snowy Roads Lead To Dangerous Conditions On I-70 & Denver Metro Area Roads
Our forecast for Denver Friday morning is 15° which would not only be a record for the date (currently 22° set on 10/11/1946) but also the coldest Denver has ever been so early in the season.
You must log in to post a comment.