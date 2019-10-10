



– Numerous crashes are being reported on roads across the Denver metro area as snow falls and temperatures drop on Colorado’s Front Range.

Wheat Ridge police tweeted out a photo showing a 5-car crash on Interstate 70 at 8 a.m. Thursday, closing the Interstate Westbound for about 30 minutes.

EB I70 just past Ward exit, one lane due to 5 car crash. Very slippery out. Slow down! pic.twitter.com/i298noXp27 — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) October 10, 2019

Denver police tweeted at around the same time that they have seen more than 50 crashes since 8 a.m. At 9 a.m. Denver police tweeted, “In the past 3 hours, we’ve had 96 traffic crash reports…”

“We can do this — everyone take some calming breaths, slow down, turn your lights & wipers on and we can all get to where we’re going safely,” Denver police wrote.

An accident on Wadsworth Boulevard over Highway 36 snarled traffic in the Broomfield area and forced the closure of Wadsworth over the Boulder Turnpike until crews could treat the icy bridge.

Highway 285 was closed at 8:30 a.m. between Bailey and Fairplay due to a crash and there were several safety closures of I-70 eastbound between Dotsero and the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels Thursday morning for safety.

The snow will fall through the mid-morning hours around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins with accumulation generally between 1 and 2 inches in most areas. Snow will continue much longer in the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties and therefore amounts will be higher for areas such as Evergreen, Genesse, Nederland, and Estes Park. These locations should see 3 to 7 inches of snow while the mountains (above 9,000′) wills see higher amounts. Read Ashton Altieri’s full forecast.