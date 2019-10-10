DENVER (CBS4) – Former University of Denver music professor Scott Bean, who was ensnared in an online sex sting earlier this year, has pleaded guilty to one felony and one misdemeanor charge in the case, according to court records. Bean, 47, a renowned trombone player, was an associate professor at the University of Denver’s Lamont School of Music. Court records now show he pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to sexual exploitation of a child and sexual contact.
In April, Bean actively pursued “Brandi,” a supposed 13-year-old girl who placed an online ad saying she was new to the area and “looking for new friends to chat with.” But Brandi was really a police detective from an internet task force.
Police say Bean sent numerous photos of himself and engaged in sexually graphic online conversations with what he thought was a teenage girl.
“While describing the sex acts he wanted to do to ‘Brandi,’ he asked her to produce a nude image of herself,” said police.
He arranged to meet Brandi in May, but when he showed up, police arrested him. DU administrators said they immediately suspended the music professor. CBS4 was not able to reach Bean for comment.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in Arapahoe County court on Nov. 25.
