



– She said she was 13, a 7th grader living in Aurora, but “Brandi” was game to meet the 40-year-old man emailing and texting her, seeking sex. Aurora police say University of Denver music professor Scott Bean, a renowned trombone player, fell hook, line, and sinker for their online sex sting earlier this year, believing “Brandi” was really a teenage girl.

“I can’t wait to have fun with you,” Bean emailed Brandi.

“Brandi” was actually an Aurora police detective posing as a teenage girl.

Bean, 47, has been charged with internet sexual exploitation of a child, internet luring of a child, attempted sexual exploitation of a child, and criminal attempt at sexual assault on a child. He is expected to enter a plea in the case later this month.

He is an Associate Professor at the University of Denver’s Lamont School of Music. In online profiles, Bean is listed as having performed trombone around the world, from Beijing to Seattle, and having played with numerous orchestras and symphonies.

But Aurora police said Bean actively pursued ”Brandi,” a supposed 13-year-old who placed an online ad saying she was new to the area and “looking for new friends to chat with.”

A detective from APD’s Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force posted the ad in April and said most of the people who responded to the ad dropped off when they learned “Brandi” was only 13. However, the detective wrote in court documents her age didn’t stop Bean. The detective said Bean pursued “Brandi,” describing himself as “a younger looking, in-shape university professor that would love to enjoy some time with you.”

Police said Bean sent numerous photos of himself and was not deterred when “Brandi” wrote that she was “really young.” Bean asked “Brandi” what she thought of him and she responded she thought he was “really hot.”

Over the course of two days in early May, Bean pressed “Brandi” to meet him asking if she liked being with “older guys.”

In one online chat, police said Bean asked the supposed teenager, “is there anything that you have done with a guy that you would like to do again or anything new that you would like to try?”

The detective posing as “Brandi” reported Bean’s communications became more sexually graphic and he asked if she could skip school to meet him.

“While describing the sex acts that he wanted to do to ‘Brandi,’ he asked her to produce a nude image of herself,” the detective said.

While “Brandi” refused to provide such a photo, police said Bean sent a nude picture of himself to what he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

On Friday, May 3, police said Bean arranged to meet the girl at a coffee shop in Aurora. He was immediately arrested and confronted by police. He said he could not explain why his phone number was found on the supposed teen’s phone. When police showed Bean the nude picture of him, police said, “He indicated it was him but he did not remember taking it and could not explain how ‘Brandi’ obtained it. Bean continued to maintain that he had no involvement with ‘Brandi.’”

University of Denver administrators said they learned of Bean’s arrest the next day and suspended the music professor, cutting off his access to the campus. Jon Stone, a DU spokesperson, told CBS4 the charges are “highly disturbing.”

“The safety of every member of our DU community, and the broader community, is our highest priority,” Stone said.

Bean was one of 38 suspects arrested and jailed as part of Operation Broken Heart, a nationwide law enforcement effort to apprehend suspected sexual predators.

Court records show Bean is due in court Sept. 23, for an arraignment. Multiple phone numbers for Bean were disconnected and CBS4 was not able to reach him for comment.