IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A little snow on Thursday didn’t get in the way of a Colorado Parks and Wildlife fish survey in Clear Creek. The trainee class suited up and hit the creek in Idaho Springs to electroshock 300 foot stretches and then collect the fish. That helps them get an estimate of how many trout are in the creek and how big they are.

Clear Creek is one of three survey sites that will be studied on Thursday.

Crews use electroshocking to net the fish and then we go back and measure and weigh the trout to get a broad scope of the population samples.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife had some fun on Twitter with the situation, writing:

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these aquatic biologists from the swift completion of their appointed fish surveys.” Apologies to the @USPS creed. But our #wildlife #conservation work must go on.

