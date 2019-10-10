IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A little snow on Thursday didn’t get in the way of a Colorado Parks and Wildlife fish survey in Clear Creek. The trainee class suited up and hit the creek in Idaho Springs to electroshock 300 foot stretches and then collect the fish. That helps them get an estimate of how many trout are in the creek and how big they are.
The first snow storm of the year is not going to stop our fish survey from taking place on Clear Creek today. Aquatic Biologist Paul Winkle and our Parks & Wildlife trainee class is up in Idaho Springs this morning conducting the survey. #cowx pic.twitter.com/FDUqRQXXKb
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 10, 2019
Crews use electroshocking to net the fish and then we go back and measure and weigh the trout to get a broad scope of the population samples. pic.twitter.com/K4w0BiV3Ki
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 10, 2019
Clear Creek is one of three survey sites that will be studied on Thursday.
Snow ❄️ + fish 🐟 survey in Idaho Springs. #cowx pic.twitter.com/rTYe4Im6h6
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 10, 2019
Colorado Parks and Wildlife had some fun on Twitter with the situation, writing:
“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these aquatic biologists from the swift completion of their appointed fish surveys.” Apologies to the @USPS creed. But our #wildlife #conservation work must go on.
