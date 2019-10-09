



– The victim in a shooting in the parking lot of Sheridan High School has undergone surgery and he is in stable condition. That’s according to Sheridan police, who say the shooter and victim were yelling at each other on Tuesday evening before the shooter pulled out a gun and fired.

The crime prompted Sheridan School District to cancel school on Wednesday across the district.

The suspect has yet to be brought under arrested in the case, but police say they have identified that person. On Tuesday night they described both the shooter and victim as juveniles, and authorities said the victim doesn’t attend a school in the district.

“It was very scary. I know most of these people. It’s scary and sad,” one person who was at the game told CBS4.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Sheridan Police Department at (303) 762-2211.

A volleyball game between Sheridan High School and Bruce Randolph School was taking place in the gym when the shooting happened. Alexis Gulick was watching her cousin play and told CBS4 she was about to leave the gym when she heard the sound of gunshots.

“This teenage girl, I feel like she saved our lives because she opened the door saying that everyone’s running and people are getting shot and to go back inside,” said Gulick. “If she didn’t tell us that, something could have happened to (us).”

The high school was placed on lockdown while officers investigated the shooting. Families were eventually released while investigators questioned 20 to 30 witnesses.