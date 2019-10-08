SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Sheridan police are investigating after a teenager was shot Tuesday night outside Sheridan High School. Officers were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m.
The shooting happened during a fight in the school parking lot during a volleyball game between Sheridan High School and Bruce Randolph School. Investigators said the victim and the shooter were both students, and the victim is expected to survive.
Alexis Gulick was at the game with her son to watch her cousin play. She told CBS4 she was about to leave the gym when she heard the sound of gunshots.
“This teenage girl, I feel like she saved our lives because she opened the door saying that everyone’s running and people are getting shot and to go back inside,” said Gulick. “If she didn’t tell us that something could have happened to him.”
Sheridan police said the school was placed on lockdown while officers investigated. Families were eventually released while investigators questioned 20-30 witnesses.
Officers said the suspect may have left the scene in a car. Their name has not been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheridan Police Department at (303) 762-2211.
