



A vigorous storm system heading straight for Colorado remains on track to bring enormous changes to our weather starting Wednesday night.

Before the storm arrives, temperatures will remain quite mild for October on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some neighborhoods in the Denver metro area will reach into the lower 80s on Tuesday which is more than 10 degrees above normal for the second week in October.

Similar temperatures are expected on Wednesday with highs mainly in the upper 70s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

Then an arctic cold front will arrive Wednesday evening. Temperatures will drop rapidly and the first freeze of the season for the Denver metro area is expected Thursday morning with temperatures in the 20s. Rain and snow is possible Wednesday night followed by a near 100% chance for snow during the day on Thursday. Accumulation should vary significantly with some areas getting only a trace while other areas will see several inches of snow. Plus, the relativity warm ground means what falls won’t necessary match what accumulates.

In terms of temperatures, most areas will struggle to get above freezing on Thursday and unprecedented cold is expected Friday morning. The current record low for the date (October 11) is 22 degrees set in 1946. We not only expect to shatter that record, but it would also be the earliest in the season Denver has ever been so cold. The current forecast for Friday morning is 16 degrees.





