The State Of Colorado Moves Toward A Public Health Insurance OptionOn Monday, the Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI) and the Department of Health Care Policy & Financing (HCPF) issued a draft report on the development of a State Option for health insurance coverage.

Todd Davis Explains The Relief After The Broncos First WinA Few Extra Minutes with Broncos Inside Linebacker, Todd Daivs.

Idaho Springs Fined For Pumping Contaminated Water Into Clear CreekThe City of Idaho Springs has to pay the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment department $10,000 for illegally discharging chemicals into Clear Creek.

Snowguns Are Firing Up As Cold Front Inches Closer To ColoradoSnowmaking operations are in full swing in Colorado’s high country as the race to open for the ski season heats up.

Jesus Moreno-Perez Charged With Attacking Denver Police OfficersA 25-year-old man is under arrest and accused of hitting a Denver police officer with nunchucks and spraying a can of bug fogger at the officer and several other officers who were trying to take him into custody.

Andy Escobar Identified As Carjacking Suspect In Pursuit On I-70The suspect in last week's carjacking and chase has been identified as Andy Escobar. The crash kept a significant portion of westbound I-70 near the Mousetrap in Denver closed for several hours on Thursday.

