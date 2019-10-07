CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Snowmaking operations are in full swing in Colorado’s high country as the race to open for the ski season heats up. Dustin Schaefer, a spokesman for Loveland Ski Area, gave CBS4 crews a tour of the activity going on behind the scenes to make sure they are ready to open later this month.
The promise of natural snowfall Thursday has people buzzing.
“There is a lot to do. It’s not just snowmaking, it’s all the park departments coming together working together to get this mountain open,” Schaefer said. “You see the white stuff, you know ski season is right around the corner.”
This week is all about the final touches as the ski season quickly approaches.
“We have our snowmaking team working hard. They’ve gotten some strong nights making snow the past three or four days. They’ve been averaging 12 hours a day making snow,” he added.
With those snow guns firing up and Mother Nature expected to help, it won’t be much more of a wait until there’s enough snow on the ground for these snow cats to actually roam freely.
Last season Loveland opened Oct. 20 and the earliest opening they’ve ever opened was on Sept. 30, 1951.
You must log in to post a comment.