GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Centennial man charged with causing a deadly crash that killed a Colorado State Patrol trooper during a blizzard in March has pleaded guilty to two charges. On March 13, Corporal Daniel Groves was assisting a stranded motorist on Interstate 76, halfway between Brighton and Fort Morgan, when he was hit and killed by a passing vehicle.
CSP officials said Groves drove to an area where he knew people would need his help during the unprecedented blizzard that became a “bomb cyclone.”
“He knew what was at stake when he went out Wednesday morning, but he went anyway because it’s worth it,” said Colorado State Patrol Chief Colonel Matthew Packard.
John Carpenter, 58, pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in death and failing to exercise caution while approaching a stationary vehicle, resulting in death. The careless driving charge was dismissed on Wednesday.
Weld County District Vicente Geraldo Vigil set sentencing for Dec. 4.
