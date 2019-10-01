Broncos safety Will Parks joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday for Xfinity Monday Live.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos are coming off a 26-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and on Monday it was announced that Bradley Chubb would miss the rest of the season after partially tearing his ACL in the loss.
“Chubb means so much to us,” said Will Parks. “He’s a passionate guy, it’s unfortunate to lose a guy like that, of that caliber and play making ability. It sucks, man. It sucks.”
The Broncos fell to 0-4 with their most recent loss. It is their worst start since the 1999 season.
“The composure is definitely still there,” said Parks. “It’s been there the whole time. It’s not going away. This is a tough position to be in, but we’re not going to sink it. It’s tough, but it’s football.”
The Broncos will travel to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. No team in Broncos history has ever started 0-5. Kickoff between the Chargers and Broncos will be at 2:05 p.m. on CBS4.
