Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Jury selection is underway in the murder trial of an Uber driver who says he shot and killed his passenger in self defense. Hundreds of potential jurors have been called in for the trial of Michael Hancock.
DENVER (CBS4)– Jury selection is underway in the murder trial of an Uber driver who says he shot and killed his passenger in self defense. Hundreds of potential jurors have been called in for the trial of Michael Hancock.
Prosecutors charged Hancock with first-degree murder in the death of Hyun Kim, 45. Prosecutors have said evidence shows Hancock fired from outside the car at Kim, who was inside. Police said a total of 10 shots were fired.
Related: Passenger Killed By Denver Uber Driver Had Blood Alcohol Level Of .308
Previous testimony indicated that Hancock flagged down a passing driver to call 911, repeatedly asked dispatchers to send an ambulance for Kim, and cooperated with police.
Hancock told police that Kim hit him in the face while the car was traveling 70 mph on I-25.
You must log in to post a comment.