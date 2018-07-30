DENVER (CBS4) – The man killed by a Denver Uber driver in June had a blood alcohol level of .308, the autopsy report states.

The driver, 29-year-old Michael Hancock, shot 45-year-old Hyun Kim during a ride on June 1. According to the autopsy report, Kim was shot six times.

The autopsy report shows Kim was shot in the right side of his chest, the right side of his back, the right buttock, the right calf, and twice in the right knee.

Hancock told officers Kim attacked him while they were driving on Interstate 25. Hancock insists the shooting was self defense.

Hancock crashed the car on the ramp from southbound University Boulevard to I-25. The southbound lanes of I-25 were closed for several hours as investigators studied the crime scene.

Police said a total of 10 shots were fired. Investigators found the bullet casings on the shoulder of I-25 near Hancock’s car.

Hancock is being held without bond on first-degree murder charges. He is being represented by a public defender but his family is trying to raise money to hire a private attorney.