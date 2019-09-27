Comments
CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were shot and injured and one person is in custody after a crime in Conifer on Thursday night in which officials warned hundreds of residents to stay in their homes. It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 11000 block of Blackfoot Road.
Investigators say the people involved know each other, but they didn’t elaborate on what the relationships were. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect who was arrested is a juvenile male. They said two black male suspects are still at large and their location is unknown. No further description of the suspects was provided.
The shelter-in-place warning was lifted overnight.
The sheriff’s office has added extra patrols in the neighborhood where the shooting happened.
