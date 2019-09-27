  • CBS4On Air

CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were shot and injured and one person is in custody after a crime in Conifer on Thursday night in which officials warned hundreds of residents to stay in their homes. It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 11000 block of Blackfoot Road.

double shooting in conifer

Police investigate a double shooting in Conifer on Sept. 26, 2019. (credit: CBS)

Investigators say the people involved know each other, but they didn’t elaborate on what the relationships were. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect who was arrested is a juvenile male. They said two black male suspects are still at large and their location is unknown. No further description of the suspects was provided.

The shelter-in-place warning was lifted overnight.

The sheriff’s office has added extra patrols in the neighborhood where the shooting happened.

