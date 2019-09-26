CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Conifer Thursday night. Officers were called to the 11000 block of Blackfoot Rd. in Evergreen just before 9 p.m.
Investigators say two people were shot and taken to the hospital. One person’s injuries were described as non-life threatening and the other’s condition is unknown.
Update to gunshot victim: two victims with gunshot wounds. One non-life threatening; one condition unknown. Both transported. No suspect info at this time. Please avoid area of 11000 block Blackfoot Dr Conifer. pic.twitter.com/ZWzONPiemg
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 27, 2019
There is no suspect information at this time. On Twitter, officers asked the public to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.
You must log in to post a comment.