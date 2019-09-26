Filed Under:Conifer, Jefferson County, Jefferson County Sheriff

CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Conifer Thursday night. Officers were called to the 11000 block of Blackfoot Rd. in Evergreen just before 9 p.m.

Investigators say two people were shot and taken to the hospital. One person’s injuries were described as non-life threatening and the other’s condition is unknown.

There is no suspect information at this time. On Twitter, officers asked the public to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.

Comments